Weekend of Hope

By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The struggles of infertility can often feel like a silent and lonely battle, but they are far from uncommon. In fact, 1 in 8 North Dakotans are affected by an infertility diagnosis and yet most women don’t share that with their friends and family.

Our next guest, Tara Brandner is joining us to talk about what her organization “Everlasting Hope” is doing to remove the stigma and connect women and couples to a community that can help.

