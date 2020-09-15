Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help locating 2 runaways

Left to right: Clyde Biby, Messiah Iron Hawk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaways.

Fourteen-year-old Clyde Biby and 16-year-old Messiah Iron Hawk were last seen on Sept. 9, 2020.

Clyde has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5′ 7″ and 140 pounds. Clyde is possibly wearing an Old Navy sweat suit.

Messiah has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 6′ 2″ and 160 pounds.

If you have any information please call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at 701- 857-6500.

