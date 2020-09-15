Advertisement

Ward County passes anti-nepotism policy

By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County leaders have adopted a policy to prevent unfair hiring practices.

In a unanimous vote, the County Commissioners voted to approve an anti-nepotism policy at Tuesday morning’s regular meeting.

The policy was tabled at the last meeting, and staff was instructed to update the language of the policy to be more clear.

According to the Commission, they wanted it to be clear that relatives and spouses should not report to one another.

“I went on to define conflicts so as to better help understand that piece of it. So I’m hoping that explains that part of the policy a little better,” said Ward County Human Resources Director Tammy Terras.

The policy will not impact the jobs of any current Ward County employees.

