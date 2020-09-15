Advertisement

VA reveals data breach

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that the personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans was compromised during a recent data breach.
By Joe Skurzewski
Sep. 14, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that the personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans was compromised during a recent data breach.

According to the VA, unauthorized users gained access to change financial information and divert VA payments.

The VA said those impacted are being notified, including next-of-kin for deceased veterans, and they’re offering free credit monitoring services as well.

Veterans or veteran next-of-kin with specific questions can contact VAFSCVeteransSupport@va.gov or by writing to the following address: VA FSC Help Desk, Attn: Customer Engagement Center, .P.O. Box 149971, Austin, TX 78714-9971.

