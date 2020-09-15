Tuesday’s Bismarck vs. Century soccer game canceled due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century High School Activities Director Ben Lervick announced that the Bismarck vs. Century soccer game scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Lervick says due to a recent COVID-19 exposure on the Century High School soccer team, the varsity team roster has been significantly reduced due to COVID-19 quarantine regulations.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.