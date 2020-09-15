Advertisement

Tuesday: 235 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results
Test Results
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,038 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

547,945 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

235 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,064 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

12.18% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,564 – Total Active Cases

-194 Individuals from yesterday

425 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (250 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,328 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (172 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 79
  • Cass County – 27
  • Cavalier County – 2
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Emmons County – 3
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 10
  • Grant County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 30
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 4
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 6
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 13
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 23

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

