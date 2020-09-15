Advertisement

Trinity Health, First District to split COVID-19 testing efforts

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit and Trinity Health are splitting the workload for COVID-19 testing.

People in need of a test and do have COVID-19 symptoms should go through Trinity Health, and can make an appointment by calling 701-852-1376.

People in need of a test with no symptoms can go through the First District Health Unit by calling 701-852-1376 to make an appointment.

