DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 15-year-old girl is dead after a rollover crash northwest of Dickinson Monday night.

Highway patrol officers say her car was headed east on 34th St. SW before it went into the north ditch and came to rest in a field.

First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

