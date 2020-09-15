Students and parents hold mask protest at Williston High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A small group of eight students and parents protested mandated mask-wearing Tuesday in front of Williston High School.

The group said they don’t think it’s right for schools and businesses to enforce masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. The organizers, Williston High School Student Paul Allen Whitcomb and Williston Middle School Student Madison Whitcomb, said they don’t think masks are very effective, especially with children, and people should have the right to choose whether or not they wear one.

“Kids pull them down to talk. Most kids you know, touch their face, and then they’re touching other things, you know, they’re going around doors, there’s not water fountains anymore, but they’re still touching doors, lunch trays, all that. Everybody is still touching stuff,” said Paul Allen Whitcomb.

Madison Whitcomb added, “It might take a few weeks, but I’m hoping that eventually they’ll stop pushing masks, and they’ll realize that we have a voice and that we’re not just going to sit back and do whatever they say.”

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit says when worn properly, cloth face coverings have been proven by the CDC and the American Medical Association to be very effective in trapping mouth droplets that spread the Coronavirus.

“There was a study done at a hair salon where two of the people who worked there were positive, but investigators found that none of the stylists 139 clients or secondary contacts became sick because they were all wearing masks,” said UMDHU Executive Officer Javayne Oyloe.

Oyloe added that they are in favor of mandating masks if it means more people will wear them, so sports teams and schools can continue to operate as normal.

