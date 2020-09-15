Advertisement

North Dakota Supreme Court denies appeal in informant death

(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the parents of a North Dakota college student found dead after becoming an informant to drug investigators. Justices in an opinion released Tuesday upheld Judge Jay Schmitz’s dismissal last year of the wrongful death lawsuit.

The Sadeks sued the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, one of its deputies and the county, alleging their son, Andrew Sadek, was killed because he was coerced into becoming a drug informant. The judge ruled there was no evidence that the sheriff’s deputy directly caused Sadek’s death or that the county acted negligently .

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.

News

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
An historic landmark and Minot destination known around the world has been having some much needed preservations done.

News

Trinity Health, First District to split COVID-19 testing efforts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
First District Health Unit and Trinity Health are splitting the workload for COVID-19 testing.

News

Minot Chamber, Development Corp. moving closer to merger

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation are planning to merge.

News

Des Lacs-Burlington schools in need of substitute teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leadership with the Des Lacs-Burlington School District said they need more substitute teachers.

Latest News

News

North Dakota senators weigh in on progress of covid relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, also known as the CARES Act.

News

Teen girl dead after rollover crash near Dickinson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a rollover crash northwest of Dickinson Monday night.

News

CHI St. Alexius, nurses finalize contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
An historic moment for a group of nurses at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck last week.

News

Drive-through powwow at Minot State University

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minot State’s Old Main loop will be the site of a drive-through powwow this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. hosted by the university’s Native American Center, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, North Dakota Native Vote, and Census 2020.

News

Ward County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help locating 2 runaways

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runawayd.