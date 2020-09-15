North Dakota senators weigh in on progress of covid relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, also known as the CARES Act.

Over the past few weeks, Senate has gathered again to pass a second stimulus package.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., described how the second bill would help North Dakota.

“We worked very hard to put together a targeted relief package for COVID-19. It included help for small businesses and for people who are unemployed. Also for our health care facilities and for schools as our kids get school. In addition, it has about $20 billion that I worked on to help our farmers and ranchers,” said Hoeven.

The bill was blocked in the Senate by Democrats, who were calling for the legislation to expand the $600 per week unemployment payment among other issues.

“You know, just about everything that in the bill that we voted on, Democrats universally voted against. Included things that they had previously supported,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Currently, the bill is stalled in the Senate waiting for both sides to come to an agreement.

A second round of direct stimulus checks are one of the topics of debate. Once it passes the Senate, President Trump also must sign off on it before it becomes a law.

