Minot’s Mason Morelli signs with Hershey Bears
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HERSHEY, Penn. – The Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League signed Minot native Mason Morelli to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
According to the team, Morelli appeared in 31 games last season for the Stockton Heat of the AHL.
Morelli attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and played for the Minot Minotauros from 2011-2013.
The Bears are an affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays and the Washington Capitals.
