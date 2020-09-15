Minot’s Mason Morelli signs with Hershey Bears

HERSHEY, Penn. – The Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League signed Minot native Mason Morelli to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

According to the team, Morelli appeared in 31 games last season for the Stockton Heat of the AHL.

Morelli attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and played for the Minot Minotauros from 2011-2013.

The Bears are an affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays and the Washington Capitals.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.