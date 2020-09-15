Minot Chamber, Development Corp. moving closer to merger

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation are planning to merge.

The organizations have been in talks since last November.

The group’s goal is to provide a one stop shop for business activity in Minot.

Chamber President John MacMartin will also serve as an Interim President of the Development Corporation until the merger is final.

“MADC and the Chamber both have different sides of the coin in terms of business activity in the Minot area so we hope to provide that one stop shop,” said MacMartin.

The merger is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

