Man removed from Mitchell School Board meeting after refusing to wear mask

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An incident at a recent Mitchell School Board meeting is raising some eyebrows.

Video shows two Mitchell Police officers try to forcibly remove a man from the meeting Monday night.

Mitchell Police identify that man as Reed Bender.

People at the meeting tell Dakota News Now that Bender chose not to wear a mask and was asked to either wear a mask or leave the meeting.

In July, the school board put in place a mask mandate for the district.

When Bender refused both those options, authorities arrived to escort him out.

One of the officers can be seen removing his taser from his holster but the taser was not used.

Bender can be seen eventually leaving with the two officers.

Mitchell Police tell us there are no charges against Bender at this time, but they are investigating the incident.

They say a charge of obstruction could be possible in this type of situation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.