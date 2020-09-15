Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

MINOT, N.D. – Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.

Kristi Reinke was honored as one of four finalists for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The ceremony allowed students and Reinkes’s family and colleagues to celebrate her achievement with speakers including school Principal Mike Arlien and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Reinke said it is an honor to be recognized in a community with so many great educators.

“In Minot, I mean we have some Rockstar teachers. Every day I see them bust their buts and it’s a huge honor just be picked because any one of them could be standing up getting this award,” said Reinke.

“Success breeds success actually and so Ward County should be very, very proud of the teachers. They obviously have great mentors, they have great program they support each other, which does really allow the best of our best teachers to shine,” said Baseler.

Those in attendance practiced social distancing, and the ceremony was also broadcasted online.

The winner for the 2021 North Dakota Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 21.

