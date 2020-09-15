Advertisement

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Gol Stave Church
Gol Stave Church(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – An historic landmark and Minot destination known around the world has been having some much needed preservations done. The Gol Stave Church museum has been a staple to the Minot community for nearly two decades.

The Gol Stave Church is undergoing renovations for the first time in more than five years as part of park-wide renovations and restorations.

The church is currently in the process of getting a new stain job from top to bottom.

“Twenty years is a very long time and we hope that it’ll be here another 120 years at least. So it is very important this time, it has to be kept up on it cannot be delayed,” said Kev Davick, Vice President of the Scandinavian Heritage Association.

Staff from Vannett Painting worked with the Scandinavian Heritage Association on the best methods of preservation and are on the second of a four step process that will preserve the wood and carvings on the building, providing long term protections against UV light and the weather.

“At this point, the wood had to be stripped down, power washed, dried and then there’s a series of applications in order to seal and stain,” said Davick.

The Scandinavian Heritage Association, a local nonprofit, takes primary responsibility for preservation and restoration of park structures and spearheaded the restoration.

Leadership said they want to encourage the Minot community to partner with them to ensure continued preservation of local history.

“In a time of which I think we’re all looking to be a part of something, this is a great opportunity, and a meaningful direction for people to plug into and take a part of and be a part of,” said Davick.

Davick said that while the exterior is due for a touch up, the interior of the church doesn’t seem to need work for now.

With a price tag of more than $35,000, the Scandinavian Heritage Association has also begun fund raising for further preservation projects. You can donate to the foundation and become a member on their website here: https://scandinavianheritage.org/2020/09/fundraiser-launched-to-preserve-replica-gol-stave-church-in-minot/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.

News

Trinity Health, First District to split COVID-19 testing efforts

Updated: 27 minutes ago
First District Health Unit and Trinity Health are splitting the workload for COVID-19 testing.

News

Minot Chamber, Development Corp. moving closer to merger

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation are planning to merge.

News

Des Lacs-Burlington schools in need of substitute teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leadership with the Des Lacs-Burlington School District said they need more substitute teachers.

Latest News

News

North Dakota senators weigh in on progress of covid relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, also known as the CARES Act.

News

Teen girl dead after rollover crash near Dickinson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A 15-year-old girl is dead after a rollover crash northwest of Dickinson Monday night.

News

CHI St. Alexius, nurses finalize contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Schleisman
An historic moment for a group of nurses at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck last week.

News

Drive-through powwow at Minot State University

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minot State’s Old Main loop will be the site of a drive-through powwow this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. hosted by the university’s Native American Center, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, North Dakota Native Vote, and Census 2020.

News

North Dakota Supreme Court denies appeal in informant death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Justices in an opinion released Tuesday upheld Judge Jay Schmitz’s dismissal last year of the wrongful death lawsuit.

News

Ward County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help locating 2 runaways

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runawayd.