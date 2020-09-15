Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

MINOT, N.D. – An historic landmark and Minot destination known around the world has been having some much needed preservations done. The Gol Stave Church museum has been a staple to the Minot community for nearly two decades.

The Gol Stave Church is undergoing renovations for the first time in more than five years as part of park-wide renovations and restorations.

The church is currently in the process of getting a new stain job from top to bottom.

“Twenty years is a very long time and we hope that it’ll be here another 120 years at least. So it is very important this time, it has to be kept up on it cannot be delayed,” said Kev Davick, Vice President of the Scandinavian Heritage Association.

Staff from Vannett Painting worked with the Scandinavian Heritage Association on the best methods of preservation and are on the second of a four step process that will preserve the wood and carvings on the building, providing long term protections against UV light and the weather.

“At this point, the wood had to be stripped down, power washed, dried and then there’s a series of applications in order to seal and stain,” said Davick.

The Scandinavian Heritage Association, a local nonprofit, takes primary responsibility for preservation and restoration of park structures and spearheaded the restoration.

Leadership said they want to encourage the Minot community to partner with them to ensure continued preservation of local history.

“In a time of which I think we’re all looking to be a part of something, this is a great opportunity, and a meaningful direction for people to plug into and take a part of and be a part of,” said Davick.

Davick said that while the exterior is due for a touch up, the interior of the church doesn’t seem to need work for now.

With a price tag of more than $35,000, the Scandinavian Heritage Association has also begun fund raising for further preservation projects. You can donate to the foundation and become a member on their website here: https://scandinavianheritage.org/2020/09/fundraiser-launched-to-preserve-replica-gol-stave-church-in-minot/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.