Four Minot firefighters deployed to Oregon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past few days, you might have seen and smelled the wildfire smoke coming from Oregon. Four Minot firefighters are going west to battle some of the many fires that are burning in Oregon.

The four volunteers will make the two-day drive as part of a two-week deployment. Before leaving, they stopped by the North Dakota Forest Service Fire Hall in Bismarck to pick up new equipment. Capt. Casey Meadows said the team is excited and nervous for their next assignment.

Minot Firefighter send-off to help fight the wildfires in Oregon. https://bit.ly/3kcLX7Q Posted by KMOT on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

“We’re kind of flying blind. We’re not exactly sure what we’re going to get into when we get out there. It kind of changes day to day. But just the fire service in general is one of those things where you never know what the day is going to hand you. So just our training in general kind of prepares us for expecting the unexpected every day,” said Meadows.

Nineteen firefighters from Grand Forks, Fargo, Williston, and the members of Forest Services crews were also sent in the last week.

