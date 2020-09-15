First of four suspects arrested in Mandan stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested one of the suspects wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang Tuesday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old Girard Glaser was wanted in connection to a stabbing at the Silver Dollar street dance on July 3 in Mandan.

Glaser is being held on a $100,000 bond and is to have no contact with the victim.

Three other suspects, Nash Wollan of Williston, Edward Nuckols of Bismarck and Nicholas Kinsella-Greff of Bismarck are all still wanted on the same charges.

Police say they stabbed a 33-year-old Mandan man in the chest multiple times.

