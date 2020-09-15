Drive-through powwow at Minot State University

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State’s Old Main loop will be the site of a drive-through powwow this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. hosted by the university’s Native American Center, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, North Dakota Native Vote, and Census 2020.

Spectators can tune to 107.5 FM on their radio to help select male and female People’s Choice winners.

Event organizers ask spectators to remain in their vehicles to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and to wear a mask and practice social distancing if they must get out.

Onsite registration for the powwow begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday, and the first 20 registered dancers in regalia will be paid day money.

