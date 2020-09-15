Des Lacs-Burlington schools in need of substitute teachers
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Leadership with the Des Lacs-Burlington School District said they need more substitute teachers.
They advertised the position in a Facebook post Monday morning.
Both the elementary and the high schools need extra help.
The school requires substitutes to have a license.
For more information on the requirements for a substitute license visit the Des Lacs-Burlington School District Facebook page.
