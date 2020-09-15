Des Lacs-Burlington schools in need of substitute teachers

DES LACS, N.D. – Leadership with the Des Lacs-Burlington School District said they need more substitute teachers.

They advertised the position in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Both the elementary and the high schools need extra help.

The school requires substitutes to have a license.

For more information on the requirements for a substitute license visit the Des Lacs-Burlington School District Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.