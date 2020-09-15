Advertisement

Dean Blais named to USA Hockey Hall of Fame

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Former Minot Boys Hockey and North Dakota Men’s Hockey Coach Dean Blais was named to the 2020 USA Hockey Hall of Fame class after a 40-year coaching career.

Minot was Blais’s first head-coaching job from 1977-1980 before more success with Minnesota schools. He helped lead the Magicians to conference championships and state tournament appearances in 1979 and 1980.

Blais coached at UND for 19 seasons, including 10 years as head coach from 1994-2004. The program qualified for seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three trips to the Frozen Four and two NCAA titles in Blais’s 10 seasons as head coach.

Blais finished with a 262-115-33 record in Grand Forks, and he ended his coaching career with an eight-year run at Nebraska-Omaha.

