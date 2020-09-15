CHI St. Alexius, Nurses Finalize Contract.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An historic moment for a group of nurses at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck last week.

The hospital ratified what’s believed to be the first union-approved contract in North Dakota in more than 40 years.

The only unionized nurses in the state were represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) in more than 20 negotiating sessions since last August.

MNA says the deal centers on staffing, workplace violence protections, and a defined wage scale.

CHI released a statement, saying it appreciates the nurses and was happy to finalize the deal.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.