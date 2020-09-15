Bottineau Beautification Committee reveals new mural

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Bottineau Beautification Committee that began eight years ago is continuing to make an impact to this day. The committee revealed their latest mural last week as they continue their efforts to clean up parts of the city.

The new mural is located on the back of Marie’s in downtown Main Street off of 6th Street.

Three committee members and three resident volunteers came together to complete the design over the course of two weeks.

Members said they also collaborated with the owner of the building to come up with the design to encourage people to visit.

“The owner along with us came up with the design. She wanted to have an interactive mural, and we also wanted it to look like a postcard, like they were sending it form Bottineau so that’s kind of the idea around this one,” said Committee Member Kathy McGhan.

“We want to promote art and improvements in our community like murals so that we can invite people and be proud of the city we live in,” said Committee Member Elma Severson.

The mural is one of several creative art pieces throughout the city worked on by the committee. They said they currently have three more murals planned for next year.

The mural was made possible thanks to a grant from local business Trivant, a donation from Walmart and support form the City of Bottineau.

