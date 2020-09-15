Advertisement

Bottineau Beautification Committee reveals new mural

Bottineau Beautification Committee reveals new mural
Bottineau Beautification Committee reveals new mural(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Bottineau Beautification Committee that began eight years ago is continuing to make an impact to this day. The committee revealed their latest mural last week as they continue their efforts to clean up parts of the city.

The new mural is located on the back of Marie’s in downtown Main Street off of 6th Street.

Three committee members and three resident volunteers came together to complete the design over the course of two weeks.

Members said they also collaborated with the owner of the building to come up with the design to encourage people to visit.

“The owner along with us came up with the design. She wanted to have an interactive mural, and we also wanted it to look like a postcard, like they were sending it form Bottineau so that’s kind of the idea around this one,” said Committee Member Kathy McGhan.

“We want to promote art and improvements in our community like murals so that we can invite people and be proud of the city we live in,” said Committee Member Elma Severson.

The mural is one of several creative art pieces throughout the city worked on by the committee. They said they currently have three more murals planned for next year.

The mural was made possible thanks to a grant from local business Trivant, a donation from Walmart and support form the City of Bottineau.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Athlete of the Week: Bella Dobrinski

Updated: 1 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

VA reveals data breach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that the personal information of roughly 46,000 veterans was compromised during a recent data breach.

VOD Recording

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

New building for Bottineau Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Man removed from Mitchell School Board meeting after refusing to wear mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
Video shows two Mitchell Police officers try to forcibly remove a man from the meeting Monday night.

VOD Recording

Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-14-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

13 ND firefighters head to Oregon to assist with wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Students targeted for COVID-19 testing as cases spike at some universities

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six