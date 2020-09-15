Blast from the past: vinyl records top CD sales

MINOT, N.D. – For vinyl records, their time has come again.

According to a report from the Recording Industry association of America, vinyl records outsold CDs this year.

Budget Music & Video has been selling records since the 1970s.

In the mid-90s, vinyl records were taken off the shelf due to lack of sales. However, store manager Dylan Lee said a few years later, things began to turn around.

“Well, we started carrying vinyl again in 1999. And there has been a steady increase every year since,” said Lee.

Lee has worked at Budget Music & Video for 26 years selling many records. He said people enjoy records for many reasons, including the actual artwork on the record itself.

While this year has made a hiccup for business due to the pandemic, Lee said he still sells a lot of different records.

“Bands can’t tour behind their new album. So, there has been a lot of re-issues of older albums, and that’s helped a lot because some of those have been tough to get ahold of,” said Lee.

Budget Music and Video sells a wide variety of new and used vinyl records and record-related items. They also buy and re-sell old records too, so next time you are cleaning out your basement and see some old records, bring them in.

