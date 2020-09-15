Bennigan’s in Mandan receives about $48,000 from the Economic Resiliency Grant

Advertisement

Bennigan's in Mandan receive' s about $48,000 from the Economic Resiliency Grant(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Economic Resiliency Grant is helping businesses across the state equip their facilities with items to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bennigan’s in Mandan is a recipient of this grant.

Since August, the Department of Commerce has distributed $12 million in grant funds to over 500 businesses across the state.

During his over two years of co-ownership of Bennigan’s, Rob Knoll never expected to experience anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think all restaurants are barely hanging on and no one’s doing anything, really. The state’s doing some things; the federal government did something right away, but then they haven’t done anything since. They don’t seem to really care and it’s just kind of disheartening,” said Knoll.

But,Knoll is hoping to turn things around with the approximately $48,000 in grant money he received from the Economic Resiliency Grant.

“One of the bigger items we’re doing is an air purification system throughout the whole building, which will kill about 99.1% of the bad molecules and make it safe throughout the whole building for our workers and our guests,” said Knoll.

Along with the new $12,700 air purification system, Knoll is also building an outdoor patio to allow for more outdoor seating and he’s adding touchless features in the restrooms.

North Dakota Department of Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director James Leiman said this is exactly what this grant is for.

“It’s really open to people that want to mitigate COVID, inspire consumer confidence back into the workplace and yeah, bring people back in,” said Leiman.

Knoll has 45 days to spend his grant money.

Grant application are closed, but Department of Commerce officials say if funding is not exhausted in round one an additional grant round could be available.

