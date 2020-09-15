AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of football teams from the Capital City continue to hold onto the top sports in the AAA & AA polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Century did not play last week because the WDA had a bye for all of the teams in the conference. The Patriots will not play this week either because Williston was forced to postponed the scheduled contest on Sept. 18 due to COVID-19.

West Fargo Sheyenne is second and the other team received first-place votes in Class-AAA.

St. Mary’s had a slow start but the Saints put it together in the second half to defeat Hillsboro-Central Valley last week cementing the number one ranking in Class-AA. Dan Smrekar’s team is receiving every first-place vote. Beulah is second in the rating.

AAA POLL RECORD POINTS LW

1. Century (13) 2-0 73 1

2. WF Sheyenne (2) 3-0 58 3

3. Bismarck High 2-0 45 2

4. Fargo Shanley 3-0 29 4

5. Fargo Davies 3-0 20 5

AA POLL RECORD POINTS LW

1. St. Mary’s (14) 3-0 70 1

2. Beulah 3-0 55 2

3. Kindred 2-0 36 4

4. Hillsboro-C.Valley 2-1 32 3

5. Valley City 1-1 17 5

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.