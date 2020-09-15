Advertisement

AAA & AA Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of football teams from the Capital City continue to hold onto the top sports in the AAA & AA polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.          

Century did not play last week because the WDA had a bye for all of the teams in the conference. The Patriots will not play this week either because Williston was forced to postponed the scheduled contest on Sept. 18 due to COVID-19.          

West Fargo Sheyenne is second and the other team received first-place votes in Class-AAA.          

St. Mary’s had a slow start but the Saints put it together in the second half to defeat Hillsboro-Central Valley last week cementing the number one ranking in Class-AA. Dan Smrekar’s team is receiving every first-place vote. Beulah is second in the rating.

AAA POLL               RECORD       POINTS      LW  

1. Century (13)        2-0         73           1

2. WF Sheyenne (2)     3-0         58           3

3. Bismarck High       2-0         45          2

4. Fargo Shanley      3-0          29          4

5. Fargo Davies        3-0          20          5

AA POLL                RECORD      POINTS      LW

1. St. Mary’s (14)     3-0         70          1

2. Beulah              3-0         55          2

3. Kindred              2-0         36          4

4. Hillsboro-C.Valley  2-1         32           3

5. Valley City         1-1         17           5

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Bella Dobrinski

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Bella Dobrinski said she got her start in golf from her grandfather going to courses when she was little. She didn’t pick it up right away, but said the game grew on her.

Sports

Bison Football on TV in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bison football fans should know by now the Central Arkansas at NDSU game on Oct. 3 will be live and statewide on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network.

Sports

Century homecoming moves to Sept. 26

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
When Williston was forced to postpone this week’s scheduled football game against Century due to COVID-19, the Patriots lost their homecoming opponent.

Sports

9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Kidder County’s double overtime victory over Linton-HMN cemented the Wolves hold onto first-place in the statewide 9-Man football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight Jonah Harter & Payton Cauthon

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Kidder County Wolves have picked up right where they left off last season.

Sports

Emanuel to practice squad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
At 12 p.m. CDT the NFL allowed all 32 NFL teams to add 16 players to their teams via the practice squad. Here is a list of some former Bison who will be added to the Practice Squad.

News

Friday night football highlights

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV Sports
Friday night football highlights

Sports

9-Man and Class-A Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV
9-Man and Class-A Football Polls

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Julia Fitterer

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
As a junior on the Century volleyball team, Julia Fitterer’s talent stood out. She was recognized by making the All-State, All-Tournament and All-Conference teams.

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #18

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By Johnnie Candle
In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us another helpful way to use a vacuum sealer.