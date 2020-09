BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to fall is on and the city of Dickinson is ushering in the new season with their Harvest Festival. The 5th Annual event is happening Sept. 19.

We have Austin Boepple from the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce with us to share more about what we can expect this year along with some changes being made to the event.

