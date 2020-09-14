Advertisement

Williston vs, Century football canceled due to COVID-19 on Coyotes roster

Century Patriots football
Century Patriots football(KFYR)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This Friday’s West Region football game between the Williston Coyotes and the Century Patriots has been canceled. The Coyotes are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster according to Century head football coach Ron Wingenbach.

There is still a possibility that the game can be rescheduled for a later date.

