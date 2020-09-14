Trio forms Native American Caucus in Dem-NPL party

BISMARCK, N.D. – Three members of the Three Affiliated Tribes have come together to form a Native American caucus group within North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL party.

Dr. Twyla Baker, Prairie Rose Seminole, and Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, brought the application for the caucus to the party, and the party’s State Policy Committee unanimously approved it.

According to the party, the caucus includes more than 40 members that are working on building a governing structure with representation from four of the state’s major tribes.

Buffalo represents District 27, Seminole is a policy analyst and former N.D. House candidate, and Baker is president of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

