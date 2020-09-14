The Pursuit assists with Farmers to Families program

MINOT, N.D. – The Pursuit Church in Minot helped distribute 880 boxes of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to families program.

The food was supposed to be handed out Friday, but the delivery had to be delayed. On short notice The Pursuit took on the challenge handing out the food on a first-come, first-served basis.

“They needed a place and they needed people, and we decided that we’d be that place and people to help out the community,” said Kids Pursuit Director Brittany Busch.

The next farmers to families giveaway will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the MSU Dome north parking lot.

