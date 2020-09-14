Students targeted for COVID-19 testing as cases spike at some universities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students settle into the school year on college campuses, how are universities ensuring students have access to COVID-19 testing?

There are more than 350 COVID-19 cases across 10 public universities in North Dakota. Both Minot State University and North Dakota State University saw about 90 new positive cases each following testing events this past week. With case numbers increasing, the North Dakota University System is ensuring testing is available for students who need it.

Every state and every campus across the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic differently.

“Some are online, some are in person, some are hybrid. The line keeps shifting on a daily basis,” said Midwestern Higher Education Compact President Susan Heegaard.

North Dakota’s University System leaders said they strive to have at least one testing event on every campus once a week, but they want to start using a more precise approach.

“We’re really focused now on doing targeted testing rather than just what I would refer to as big tent testing,” said contact tracing facilitator Vern Dosch.

NDUS wants testing to be targeted towards individuals who are symptomatic, have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, work with vulnerable populations, or people who can’t easily social distance like athletes on sports teams or students taking science labs.

Testing events for students may be more vital than ever as state contact tracing experts are finding about 25 percent of positive cases are declining to answer questions from the State Department of Health.

"We are seeing a growing number of those that we’re contacting that are saying, ‘no, I’m not going to reveal my close contacts,’” said Dosch.

Dosch said a mandate or specific consequences for not complying would be one of the only ways to fix the problem.

Students can find a COVID-19 testing event near them on NDUS.edu/gettested.

