Advertisement

Students targeted for COVID-19 testing as cases spike at some universities

There are more than 350 COVID-19 cases across 10 public universities in North Dakota.
There are more than 350 COVID-19 cases across 10 public universities in North Dakota.(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students settle into the school year on college campuses, how are universities ensuring students have access to COVID-19 testing?

There are more than 350 COVID-19 cases across 10 public universities in North Dakota. Both Minot State University and North Dakota State University saw about 90 new positive cases each following testing events this past week. With case numbers increasing, the North Dakota University System is ensuring testing is available for students who need it.

Every state and every campus across the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic differently.

“Some are online, some are in person, some are hybrid. The line keeps shifting on a daily basis,” said Midwestern Higher Education Compact President Susan Heegaard.

North Dakota’s University System leaders said they strive to have at least one testing event on every campus once a week, but they want to start using a more precise approach.

“We’re really focused now on doing targeted testing rather than just what I would refer to as big tent testing,” said contact tracing facilitator Vern Dosch.

NDUS wants testing to be targeted towards individuals who are symptomatic, have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, work with vulnerable populations, or people who can’t easily social distance like athletes on sports teams or students taking science labs.

Testing events for students may be more vital than ever as state contact tracing experts are finding about 25 percent of positive cases are declining to answer questions from the State Department of Health.

"We are seeing a growing number of those that we’re contacting that are saying, ‘no, I’m not going to reveal my close contacts,’” said Dosch.

Dosch said a mandate or specific consequences for not complying would be one of the only ways to fix the problem.

Students can find a COVID-19 testing event near them on NDUS.edu/gettested.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trio forms Native American Caucus in Dem-NPL party

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Three members of the Three Affiliated Tribes have come together to form a Native American caucus group within North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL party.

News

NDIT and NDUS partner to strengthen cybersecurity for higher ed campuses

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The State Information and Technology Cybersecurity Operations Center and the North Dakota University System technology team are partnering to increase cybersecurity on campus as more and more students complete their course work online.

News

Off-duty troopers and officers save man’s life at youth football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to the Bismarck Youth Football League commissioner, multiple off-duty law enforcement officers helped resuscitate a man after he went into cardiac arrest at a football game this weekend.

News

Michigan woman pleads not guilty for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Michigan woman pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges in court Monday.

Latest News

News

The Pursuit assists with Farmers to Families program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Pursuit Church in Minot helped distribute 880 boxes of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to families program.

News

ND League of Cities to hold business meeting Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota League Of Cities will hold its Annual Business Meeting Tuesday.

News

New building for Bottineau Elementary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After 13 months of planning and construction, all three schools in the Bottineau Public School systems are now under one roof.

News

Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Over the past week, Minot State University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases around campus.

News

Dickinson State University creates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson State University administrators have created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus.

News

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot could be adding a few new positions. That’s according to the proposed 2021 budget.