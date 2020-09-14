Advertisement

Self Care

By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the things going on in the world and all the concerns we face in our everyday lives, it’s easy to forget to give a specific person the care and attention they deserve, that person would be ourselves; getting the kids where they have to be, logging on to that Zoom meeting and this list goes on.

Sara Fries is a Mental Health Counselor with Summit Counseling Services in Bismarck and she has some ideas for us to help remember that person that sometimes gets forgotten.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Teddy Roosevelt Show

Updated: moments ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Medora Musical ended its run over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean Medora is rolling up its sidewalks for the year.

News

Paint-pour Pumpkin

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels show us how to create a fun, and cute paint-pour pumpkin that is a perfect addition to your Halloween décor.

News

Williston vs, Century football canceled due to COVID-19 on Coyotes roster

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
There is still a possibility that the game can be rescheduled for a later date.

News

COVID-19 test results from Friday exercise at Minot State

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Mass testing operations are planned this week Tuesday and Friday at the MSU dome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Latest News

News

Not So Heavenly Bodies holds fundraiser

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Money raised this year will go to Sporting Chance, an organization that helps people with disabilities to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

News

Miss America organization celebrates 99 years

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The competition started off as a beauty contest in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1921.

News

Larger counties will have in person early voting in the general election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The state election director said those in smaller counties that don’t have early voting, but still want to vote in person, should come to the polls well-researched and prepared to vote in order to be in and out as quickly as possible.

News

Americas 2020 exhibition opens on Minot State campus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The exhibit is open Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 2.

News

Minot Fire Department turns 125 years old

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Members of the Minot Fire Department said the progress since the first fire response as early as the 1890′s interesting to look back on.

News

Young Professionals Network cleans up the Dakota Zoo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Other community members joined in the clean up after seeing a Facebook post about the event.