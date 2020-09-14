Off-duty troopers and officers save man’s life at youth football games

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Bismarck Youth Football League commissioner, multiple off-duty law enforcement officers helped resuscitate a man after he went into cardiac arrest at a football game this weekend.

A press release says the man was heading into the MDU Resource Community Bowl at Bismarck State College to watch his grandson’s game on Saturday when he went into cardiac arrest.

Two off-duty North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers, Lt. Steven Johnson and Sgt. Derek Arndt rushed to put an automated external defibrillator on the man.

Off-duty Bismarck Police Officer, George Huff and Lt. Johnson began chest compression in-between shocks.

Four additional off-duty Bismarck officers assisted in crowd control, and calming children who witnessed the medical emergency.

Metro Area Ambulance transported the man to the hospital, where he was later told the response of the toopers and officers saved his life, said Commissioner Nolan Canright.

“The heroic actions of these law enforcement officers, who already spend many hours volunteering as coaches and mentors in our youth football organization, was witnessed by hundreds of fans and children in the area,” said Canright.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.