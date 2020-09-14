New building for Bottineau Elementary

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – After 13 months of planning and construction, all three schools in the Bottineau Public School systems are now under one roof.

The new facility cost more than $7.5 million to complete and was finished in late August just in time for students to return to school.

Students at Bottineau Elementary school kicked off the new school year in 30,000 square feet of their new building now attached to Bottineau High School.

Bottineau Elementary kindergarten students will be the first class to complete their full educational careers under one building.

“They love it, and the fact that they are the first ones in these rooms, they just think it’s so cool,” said kindergarten teacher Kari Demming.

Along with new classrooms and updated technology the new K-6 building includes a new gym/cafeteria, playground and multipurpose main entrance.

Demming said that additions to the kindergarten classrooms such as cubbies and a bathroom in class also helps the grades stay separated.

She also said that her classroom which has doubled in size in the new building fixed space issues students faced in the old building.

“This has been fantastic, much easier to move around which with COVID and everything that has been a huge deal. We can space the kids a little more than we ever could have in the other building,” said Demming.

The new building also includes new safety features which Bottineau Public Schools Superintendent Pat Brenden said faculty intend to implement on the high school side.

“We do have a lot more safety here, the K-6 building can be locked down at the push of one button. Where before we had to go out and doors had to be locked or checked and if we had something happen where we needed to lock down this part of the building we can do that,” said Brenden.

After moving in faculty said that the old school building is still be used for some storage but overall is no longer being used.

The old elementary school building is now in the process of being sold with a tentative closing date of Nov. 1.

