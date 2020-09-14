Advertisement

New building for Bottineau Elementary

Bottineau Public School
Bottineau Public School(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – After 13 months of planning and construction, all three schools in the Bottineau Public School systems are now under one roof.

The new facility cost more than $7.5 million to complete and was finished in late August just in time for students to return to school.

Students at Bottineau Elementary school kicked off the new school year in 30,000 square feet of their new building now attached to Bottineau High School.

Bottineau Elementary kindergarten students will be the first class to complete their full educational careers under one building.

“They love it, and the fact that they are the first ones in these rooms, they just think it’s so cool,” said kindergarten teacher Kari Demming.

Along with new classrooms and updated technology the new K-6 building includes a new gym/cafeteria, playground and multipurpose main entrance.

Demming said that additions to the kindergarten classrooms such as cubbies and a bathroom in class also helps the grades stay separated.

She also said that her classroom which has doubled in size in the new building fixed space issues students faced in the old building.

“This has been fantastic, much easier to move around which with COVID and everything that has been a huge deal. We can space the kids a little more than we ever could have in the other building,” said Demming.

The new building also includes new safety features  which Bottineau Public Schools Superintendent Pat Brenden said faculty intend to implement on the high school side.

“We do have a lot more safety here, the K-6 building can be locked down at the push of one button. Where before we had to go out and doors had to be locked or checked and if we had something happen where we needed to lock down this part of the building we can do that,” said Brenden.

After moving in faculty said that the old school building is still be used for some storage but overall is no longer being used.

The old elementary school building is now in the process of being sold with a tentative closing date of Nov. 1.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Pursuit assists with Farmers to Families program

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Pursuit Church in Minot helped distribute 880 boxes of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to families program.

News

ND League of Cities to hold business meeting Tuesday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota League Of Cities will hold its Annual Business Meeting Tuesday.

News

Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Over the past week, Minot State University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases around campus.

News

Dickinson State University creates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson State University administrators have created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus.

Latest News

News

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot could be adding a few new positions. That’s according to the proposed 2021 budget.

News

DOJ award to ND to support victims of domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
The federal government is sending more than $379,000 to North Dakota to support programs that aid victims of domestic violence.

News

Colonial Motel & Lounge to be demolished

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After about 60 years in business, the owners of Mandan’s Colonial Lounge, Liquor Store and Motel are planning to demolish the business.

Sports

Bison Football on TV in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bison football fans should know by now the Central Arkansas at NDSU game on Oct. 3 will be live and statewide on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network.

News

Fight outside Sahara Night Club puts man in the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Bismarck Police say an assault outside the Sahara Night Club in Gateway Mall left one person in the hospital early Sunday morning.

News

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.