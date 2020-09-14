Advertisement

NDIT and NDUS partner to strengthen cybersecurity for Higher Ed campuses
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Information and Technology Cybersecurity Operations Center and the North Dakota University System technology team are partnering to increase cybersecurity on campus as more and more students complete their course work online.

Cyber threats can be a daily worry for administrators in higher ed, and the fight to prevent it occupies a lot of time and attention.

NDUS Vice Chancellor of Information Technology Darin King said the new partnership has been in the works for a long time and he is happy to see it come to fruition. This partnership allows for NDIT and NDUS to respond faster and more effectively to cyber-attacks than they could in the past.

“By working together we bring some ability to have better threat intelligence, so that higher ed understands what state government is seeing and vice versa,” said King.

Working jointly will improve the processes they use when responding to cyber incidents and attacks, using a common set of tools.

King said he hopes this partnership will evolve into a daily dialogue between the teams so that they can better detect and protect against cyber threats.

