ND League of Cities to hold business meeting Tuesday

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota League Of Cities will hold its Annual Business Meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will start at 10 am. And will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

According to the 2020 NDLC annual report, 318 cities, including Minot, are members of the league.

The meeting is used to determine the league’s policy work for the rest of the year, and to submit nominations for the executive board.

Minot’s Acting City Manager and Finance Director David Lakefield is being nominated to lead the North Central Region.

“I would represent the large cities in the northwest portion of the state and Minot is the only large city in that area, so somewhat by default, but it could be anyone from the city of Minot,” said Lakefield.

The league will also hold its annual conference online from Sept. 24-26.

