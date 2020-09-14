Advertisement

Monday: 255 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,266 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

546,127 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

255 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

15,831 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.44% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,758 – Total Active Cases

+4 Individuals from yesterday

161 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

12,903 – Total recovered since pandemic began

65 – Currently Hospitalized

+ 3 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (170 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Eddy County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 3
  • Benson County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 42
  • Cass County – 80
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Emmons County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 13
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 34
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Traill County - 1
  • Ward County – 6
  • Williams County – 13

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

