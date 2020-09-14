Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past week, Minot State University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases around campus.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, MSU has 92 active positive cases between students, faculty, and staff.

The testing event on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 resulted in 77 positive cases.

While that may seem like a large number, the sample of people tested was significantly larger than the past.

“We actually tested nearly 700 students last week, so its simply math,” said MSU’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Kevin Harmon.

Many students are quarantined in Dakota Hall on campus and at home, while others are being asked to shelter in place.

“We actually did place some students into a hotel for the evening, just so we can catch up and respond on Saturday,” said Harmon.

One student at MSU said that she does not feel at risk with the recent spike in cases and said the university has been very good at keeping students informed.

“They are doing a good job. I get emails daily about how they conduct testing on these days, during these times and what needs to happen. They are very adamant about it and keep up with very well,” said MSU student Karabe Evans.

Evans said that she does hope things get back to normal soon, but she is always ready to do what is needed.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, the campus will continue with in-person and online classes.

The university will hold additional testing events Sept. 15 and Sept. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the MSU Dome.

You can find more information on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

