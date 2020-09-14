Advertisement

Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past week, Minot State University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases around campus.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, MSU has 92 active positive cases between students, faculty, and staff.

The testing event on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 resulted in 77 positive cases.

While that may seem like a large number, the sample of people tested was significantly larger than the past.

“We actually tested nearly 700 students last week, so its simply math,” said MSU’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Kevin Harmon.

Many students are quarantined in Dakota Hall on campus and at home, while others are being asked to shelter in place.

“We actually did place some students into a hotel for the evening, just so we can catch up and respond on Saturday,” said Harmon.

One student at MSU said that she does not feel at risk with the recent spike in cases and said the university has been very good at keeping students informed.

“They are doing a good job. I get emails daily about how they conduct testing on these days, during these times and what needs to happen. They are very adamant about it and keep up with very well,” said MSU student Karabe Evans.

Evans said that she does hope things get back to normal soon, but she is always ready to do what is needed.

As of Monday, Sept. 14, the campus will continue with in-person and online classes.

The university will hold additional testing events Sept. 15 and Sept. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to  11 a.m. at the MSU Dome.

You can find more information on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Pursuit assists with Farmers to Families program

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Pursuit Church in Minot helped distribute 880 boxes of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to families program.

News

ND League of Cities to hold business meeting Tuesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota League Of Cities will hold its Annual Business Meeting Tuesday.

News

New building for Bottineau Elementary

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After 13 months of planning and construction, all three schools in the Bottineau Public School systems are now under one roof.

News

Dickinson State University creates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson State University administrators have created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus.

Latest News

News

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot could be adding a few new positions. That’s according to the proposed 2021 budget.

News

DOJ award to ND to support victims of domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
The federal government is sending more than $379,000 to North Dakota to support programs that aid victims of domestic violence.

News

Colonial Motel & Lounge to be demolished

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After about 60 years in business, the owners of Mandan’s Colonial Lounge, Liquor Store and Motel are planning to demolish the business.

Sports

Bison Football on TV in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bison football fans should know by now the Central Arkansas at NDSU game on Oct. 3 will be live and statewide on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network.

News

Fight outside Sahara Night Club puts man in the hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Bismarck Police say an assault outside the Sahara Night Club in Gateway Mall left one person in the hospital early Sunday morning.

News

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.