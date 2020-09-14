Advertisement

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT‚ N.D. – The city of Minot could be adding a few new positions. That’s according to the proposed 2021 budget.

Last Tuesday the Minot City Council approved the first reading of the 2021 budget which included creating two new city employee jobs and adding another full-time position.

Acting City Manager and Finance Director David Lakefield said those positions were recommended by department heads in Police, Fire, and Public Works.

“Then they have to come up with a justification on why they need that,” said Lakefield.

The added position includes replacing a part-time Fire Marshal with a full-time Fire Inspector.

“Their responsibilities are inspections of commercial occupancy, they oversee plans, review and looking at construction,” said Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel.

The other new positions include a police intelligence analyst to comb through evidence at the police department and a project manager for Public Works.

“The vision for that particular person would be someone that could oversee some of our large maintenance projects,” said Lakefield.

Lakefield estimates that collectively the positions add roughly 200,000 to the city’s overhead, although the elimination of the part-time Fire Marshal position makes up for some of that increase.

The second reading of the budget is scheduled for next Monday.

Currently the city employs just over 400 full-time employees.

