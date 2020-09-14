Michigan woman pleads not guilty for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Michigan woman pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges in court Monday.

Bismarck police say 27-year-old Zaire Goodman was a passenger in a car that officers seized more than 1,300 oxycodone pills from.

Officers also found more than $500 in Goodman’s purse.

Goodman is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

A trial is set for Dec. 30.

The driver, 28-year-old Dennis Brown will appear in court on Sept. 28.

