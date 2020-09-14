Advertisement

Fight outside Sahara Night Club puts man in the hospital(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say an assault outside the Sahara Night Club in Gateway Mall left one person in the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers say when they responded to a report of marijuana in the parking lot at around 1:00 a.m., they found a large fight.

That’s when they found a 20-year-old man unconscious and bleeding.

Several other fights broke out during the investigation of the first one, forcing 14 officers to try to break them up.

Police arrested one man for obstructing an investigation and resisting arrest when he refused to back up after trying to check on the victim.

If you have any information that can help identify a suspect, you can send it in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

