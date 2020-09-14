DOJ award to ND to support victims of domestic violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government is sending more than $379,000 to North Dakota to support programs that aid victims of domestic violence.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women awarded the money to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The funds come through the Sexual Assault Services Formula Program.

This organization assists the state in supporting rape crisis centers and non-profit organizations.

