Dickinson State University creates COVID-19 dashboard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University administrators have created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus.

According to the Dickinson State University website, 53 cases have been identified.

Eleven of them are active and 42 have recovered.

The website says this information is provided as a service for the campus and local community and that the data has been self-reported by faculty, staff and students.

The website also says this data is typically updated by noon each day, reflecting numbers from the previous day if changes occur.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.