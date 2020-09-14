COVID-19 test results from Friday exercise at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – The COVID-19 testing operation Friday at Minot State University yielded 13 positives, according to a university spokesperson.

Mike Linnell with MSU Communications said 12 students and one staff member tested positive, out of 168 tests administered.

A message from University President Dr. Steven Shirley sent to the MSU community over the weekend revealed that a testing event on Sept. 9 produced 64 positives, out of just over 500 tests administered.

As of Sunday, the university has 92 active positive cases across students, faculty, and staff, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The university is maintaining its current instruction plan for the time being, which includes in-person, distance, and hy-flex learning options.

Mass testing operations are planned this week Tuesday and Friday at the MSU dome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More information can be found on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/

