Advertisement

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Pursuit assists with Farmers to Families program

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Pursuit Church in Minot helped distribute 880 boxes of fruits and vegetables from the farmers to families program.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

News

ND League of Cities to hold business meeting Tuesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota League Of Cities will hold its Annual Business Meeting Tuesday.

News

New building for Bottineau Elementary

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After 13 months of planning and construction, all three schools in the Bottineau Public School systems are now under one roof.

Latest News

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

News

Minot State students, staff address recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Over the past week, Minot State University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases around campus.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

News

Dickinson State University creates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson State University administrators have created a COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus.

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

News

Minot factoring new positions into budget talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot could be adding a few new positions. That’s according to the proposed 2021 budget.