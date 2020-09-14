Colonial Motel & Lounge to be demolished

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After about 60 years in business, the owners of Mandan’s Colonial Lounge, Liquor Store and Motel are planning to demolish the business.

Manager Jason Bauer has worked on the site since the 1990s and says he’s seen the business flourish. He says some of his favorite memories are of hosting local bands that played on the property. However, he says the buildings are old and the pandemic posed some issues, which contributed to the owners' decision to close.

“We had a good run here the last 25 years I’ve been around and now it’s just time for something new,” Bauer said.

Bauer says the lounge and motel are both officially closed and the demolition will take place in about a month. He says the Colonial RV park will remain open until about Nov. 1, depending on the weather. Bauer says the owners plan to lease the property to a new business.

