Century homecoming moves to Sept. 26

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Williston was forced to postpone this week’s scheduled football game against Century due to COVID-19, the Patriots lost their homecoming opponent.

Century A.D. Ben Lervick says Saturday, Sept. 26 is the new homecoming date. Ron Wingenbach’s top ranked Patriots are hosting Minot on the 26th.

Lervick also said that have the go ahead to reschedule to Coyotes contest but there a still some hoops to jump through before that can happen.

