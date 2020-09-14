Casinos impacted by coin shortage; banks say shortage should lessen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Restaurants, laundromats and now casinos are experiencing the impacts from the coin shortage that’s come on from a lack of circulation due to the pandemic.

Prairie Knights Casino & Resort staff says even though their slot machines take cash, they’ve still felt the effects.

Cash Desk Manager Nellie Nelson says the casino has been receiving enough coins for their own guests.

However, Nelson says due to the shortage, surrounding business owners have been using the casino as a “bank” to get hundreds of dollars in coins for cash, because they haven’t been able to secure enough for their own businesses.

“We noticed that our coin was going down faster than it usually does. So, we put in place that we had to limit them because they were coming like at least every other day and ordering probably $200 to $300 worth of coins,” said Nelson.

Nelson says she hasn’t noticed a decrease in the amount of coins the Casino’s bank has been providing.

Representatives at Bank of North Dakota, which provides coins to financial institutions, say the impacts of the coin shortage should lessen as the year continues.

BND says the Federal Reserve has slowly been lifting restrictions they put on coin suppliers in June, which should help the flow of coins into the economy.

