Bison Football on TV in October

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bison football fans should know by now the Central Arkansas at NDSU game on Oct. 3 will be live and statewide on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network. It’s a 2:30 p.m. central time start and we will have a 90-minute pre-game show leading up to North Dakota State’s only scheduled game in 2020.

What you may not know yet is we will also televise three Bison Classic’s in October as well.

On Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. central time, you can relive Montana at NDSU from 2014.

Eastern Washington at NDSU in 2016 will be shown on Oct. 24 at 11:00 a.m. central time.

Then on Oct. 31 at 11:30 a.m. central time, you can watch the North Dakota State at South Dakota State contest from 2019.

All of these events will be carried on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV, KMOT-TV and KVLY-TV.

