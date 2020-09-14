Athlete of the Week: Bella Dobrinski

MINOT, N.D. – Bella Dobrinski said she got her start in golf from her grandfather going to courses when she was little. She didn’t pick it up right away, but said the game grew on her.

“One day I was bored, and I asked my dad to take me to the range because I had a set of golf clubs and they were just sitting in the garage. From there I just really liked how I could keep pushing myself better, each day was different, and I just loved it,” said Dobrinski.

Dobrinski said she loves the new challenges the sport continues to bring.

“Golf has really interesting because not every single day is the same. You’re doing the same plays or anything. Each day your irons could be going a different length. Your putting could be different. The green could be really slow or really fast. It keeps it really interesting and you really have to adapt,” said Dobrinski.

Majettes Coach Scott Foltz has seen Dobrinski consistently on the varsity roster since the eighth grade. He said her leadership is critical to the team.

“She walks the walk. She’s a team captain, so she’s almost like an assistant coach for the varsity,” said Foltz.

Dobrinski said she’d love to play in college and see where golf takes her next.

“Even going in after college you can play professionally or just for recreation with your friends after work or after school. It’s just really versatile and you get to do it for a long time,” said Dobrinski.

Now a senior, Dobrinski says she looked up to former Majettes Paige Argent, Evie Reynolds, and Makensy Arlien as she worked her way up to varsity. Foltz added that she is an excellent student and musician.

